USWNT player ratings vs Korea Republic: Mallory Swanson and Tierna Davidson make Olympic statements to open Emma Hayes era in style

The new coach began her tenure with a near-perfect performance on the road to the Olympics this summer.

If this was a preview of what the rest of the Emma Hayes era will look like, fans of the U.S. women's national team are in for a treat. It's too soon to say that the USWNT is all the way back to its best but, if Saturday's demolition of Korea Republic was any indication, this Hayes-USWNT partnership could be something special.

In her first match in charge, the U.S. smashed their way to a 4-0 victory and, to their credit, it didn't even feel that close. This was a complete performance from top to bottom, one that saw every player on the field raise their level in a bid to impress their new boss.

No one raised it higher than Mallory Swanson, who scored two and assisted another to further her push to the starting XI. An injury robbed her of a World Cup last year, but there doesn't appear to be anything that can stop her from regaining an Olympic spot.

Same for Tierna Davidson, who provided an unlikely brace of her own. The centerback can't be counted on for too many goals, but she got two on Saturday to stake her claim for a starting spot of her own.

Hayes will have some tough decisions going forward but Saturday's match made those look like champagne problems. This USNWT has the potential to be very, very good and, with Hayes at the helm, you're already seeing them take steps toward that potential.

GOAL rates the USWNT's players from Dick's Sporting Goods Park...