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USWNT stay No. 2 in latest FIFA Women's World Rankings
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USWNT hold steady at No. 2 in latest FIFA Women's World Rankings
The U.S. Women's National Team remain at No. 2 in the latest FIFA Women's World Ranking, while England moved up to third following a recent victory over the unchanged No. 1 team, Spain.
The last edition of the ranking was released in August, with the only changes being England moving up one spot to third, Germany dropping one place to fourth and Japan jumping three spots to fifth.
The USWNT went 2-1 against The Nadeshiko most recent matches. Among the teams in the top 10, Japan were the biggest climbers.
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Top of the standings remain close
Elsewhere in the rankings, Canada and the Netherlands each rose one spot to claim places in the top 10.
The point difference at the top of the table is just 28.44, with the USWNT trailing Spain with 2,054.65 points compared with Spain's 2,083.09.
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How the rankings are calculated
Teams are ranked "according to a value that is a measure of their actual strength. A considerable amount can therefore be learned about the ranking value, or rating points, of a team," FIFA states on their website.
The key criteria that go into the ranking are:
Result of the match
Home vs. away, or neutral ground
Importance of the match
Difference in WWR between the teams
Other big moves from the recent ranking include Korea DPR dropping out of the top 10 to 11th, the Netherlands moving into the top 10, and the biggest move in the rankings belonging to American Samoa, which moved up 17 places. Suriname had the biggest drop, falling 14 places.
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What comes next?
The next edition of the ranking will be published June 16, 2026.