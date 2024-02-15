'Let's go to the USA mummy!' - Incoming USWNT boss Emma Hayes reveals son's heart-warming 'endorsement' that helped her make 'hard' decision to leave Chelsea
Emma Hayes has revealed the heart-warming response from her son that helped her decide to take the United States women's national team job.
- Hayes to leave Chelsea at end of season
- Will take charge of USWNT ahead of Olympics
- Reveals how son helped her make tough decision