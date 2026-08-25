Scoreplay
USWNT and Gotham FC midfielder Rose Lavelle suffers head injury
- Imagn
Lavelle suffers head injury
The incident occurred around the 30-minute mark, when Lavelle went to the ground following contact with an Angel City player and struck her head on the turf. Medical staff evaluated her for several minutes before she walked off under her own power and headed directly to the locker room.
- Imagn
'No updates on Rose'
After the match, a spokesperson for the club said she was being evaluated for a head injury. The severity and details haven't been disclosed. Following the match, Gotham FC interim head coach Shaun Harris said that he had "no updates on Rose."
- Imagn
What this means for Lavelle
It's hard to say without any updates yet, but if Lavelle is out with a head injury for upcoming matches, Gotham FC is going to have to get creative with personnel. This isn't the first knock to Gotham's starting lineup, nor the USWNT for that matter. USWNT and Gotham FC defender Emily Sonnett was added to the season-ending injury list last month with a ruptured patellar tendon in her left knee.
Gotham still sit in the No. 1 position in the league standings, seven points clear of trailing Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns.
- Scoreplay
What comes next?
Gotham next face Portland on Friday, Aug. 28 and Lavelle and the USWNT aren't back in action until friendlies against Spain in October.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting