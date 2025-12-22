AA Women's Roundup Dec. 22GOAL
Celia Balf

USWNT Abroad: Lily Yohannes shines for OL Lyonnes as Naomi Girma powers Chelsea

GOAL reviews the top USWNT Abroad performances as Girma helped Chelsea get a big Champions League win, and Yohannes and Tullis-Joyce impressed over the weekend.

It’s been as busy as ever during the holidays for U.S. Women’s National Team stars playing abroad in Europe.

Of the current roster, seven players are based overseas, led by Chelsea with three Americans in Naomi Girma, Alyssa Thompson and Cat Macario. That trio has been active over the holiday stretch, featuring in UEFA Women’s Champions League action and domestic cup competition.

Elsewhere across the pond, USWNT defender Emily Fox has been logging substantial minutes for Arsenal, helping them defeat Crystal Palace in the Subway Women’s League Cup. Goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce has also played a key role for Manchester United, helping them overcome an early setback in a 2-1 comeback win over Tottenham in the Barclays Women’s Super League Cup.

In France, the Coupe de France saw OL Lyonnes earn a 3-0 win over FC Fleury, with young USWNT midfielder Lily Yohannes contributing to the victory.

The USWNT won’t return to action until the new year, when friendlies against Paraguay and Chile kick off the 2026 calendar. Emma Hayes’ side closed out 2025 with a dominant 2-0 win over Italy.

GOAL takes a look at the performances from USWNT stars abroad...

  • Naomi Girma Chelsea Women 2024-25Getty Images

    Girma delivers

    Two of Chelsea’s American trio helped secure a significant midweek result, edging Wolfsburg 2-1.

    Girma set the tone in Champions League action, making a critical early defensive stop after starting at center back. Alyssa Thompson also got the nod but was relatively quiet, registering just one shot. Still, both will be content with the outcome, as the Blues booked their place in the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals with the victory. Chelsea also became the first English club to win at Wolfsburg’s AOK Stadion.

    Chelsea were back in action over the weekend, though none of the USWNT players - Girma, Thompson or Cat Macario - featured in the club’s 9-1 Women’s League Cup win over Liverpool. Macario’s absence, in particular, is worth monitoring. She was a healthy DNP in both fixtures, and ESPN reports the star forward is drawing interest from the NWSL - a potential storyline to watch as 2026 approaches.

    Even so, manager Sonia Bompastor will be largely satisfied as Chelsea head into the winter break. The club sits second in the WSL, six points behind league-leading Manchester City, and remains in Champions League contention. Thompson is currently second on the team in scoring with three goals.

  • Manchester United v Arsenal - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Tullis-Joyce can't be beat

    Tullis-Joyce has been a standout performer for Manchester United in net this season. She’s held down the No. 1 goalkeeper role, delivered strong shot-stopping, contributed to clean sheets in both domestic and European fixtures, and earned international recognition with the USWNT on several occasions.

    Over the weekend, Tullis-Joyce held down the net, helping United defeat Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's League Cup quarterfinal on Sunday. The keeper started and made several key saves, including a crucial one-on-one stop early on and late in the game, to preserve the lead. Despite United falling behind, her saves kept them in the game, and they ended up coming back with goals from Jess Park and Fridolina Rolfö to beat Tottenham 2-1.

  • Arsenal FC v OL Lyonnes - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Très bien Yohannes

    Yohannes has been a regular starter and key contributor for OL Lyonnes all season, and she delivered again over the weekend. The teenager scored and added an assist as Lyon cruised past FC Fleury 3-0 in the French Cup, finding the net in the 61st minute and setting up Vicki Bècho for another.

    Yohannes’ creativity, vision, and scoring touch from midfield have been central to OL Lyonnes’ strong campaign - they currently sit first on the table with a six-point lead. That form has carried over to the international stage, where she has established herself as a consistent presence with the USWNT - giving Hayes plenty to consider as she weighs her midfield options. Yohannes has two goals and four assists in league action this campaign. 

  • Emily Fox Arsenal Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Semifinals bound with Fox

    Fox logged a full 90 minutes for Arsenal as the Gunners advanced to the League Cup semifinals with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. Starting at right back, she was active on both sides of the ball, taking one shot - which sailed just over the crossbar- while helping preserve a clean sheet.

    Disciplined defensively and consistently involved in the buildup, Fox was a key piece in Arsenal’s quarterfinal victory. She has enjoyed a strong year for both club and country, and with questions looming over the USWNT’s outside-back options ahead of the 2027 World Cup, she currently looks like the surest bet in the position.

