McKennie Juventus 2024Getty
Aditya Gokhale

'Makes the team tick' - USMNT star Weston McKennie hailed for 'never backing down' as Massimiliano Allegri highlights importance of Juventus midfield during difficult 2023-24 campaign

Weston McKennieMassimiliano AllegriJuventusSerie A

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has heaped praise on USMNT star Weston McKennie and his midfield partners for 'making the team tick'.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Allegri praises Juventus midfield
  • McKennie and co. 'make the team tick'
  • Juventus currently third in Serie A
Article continues below

Editors' Picks