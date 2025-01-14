Transfer window quiet so far, but still several moves in the cards that could alter the USMNT

The January transfer window isn't quite what it once was. The blockbusters are generally saved for the summer now. Clubs generally use January as a time to fine-tune, whether it be by signing out-of-favor veterans or taking flyers on young stars that could help down the line. It is rare to see a landscaping move made in the winter window.

That trend looks like it may apply to Americans this winter, too. At the moment, it appears Ricardo Pepi and Antonee Robinson, the two players most linked with moves, might just be staying, but that doesn't mean there aren't some other less-heralded moves to be made that could shake up the USMNT over the next year and a half leading up to the World Cup.

Even if Pepi and Robinson do end up staying with their clubs - and there's plenty of time left for that to not be the case - there are still moves to be made. Some feature young stars looking to make their push to impress Mauricio Pochettino and the USMNT staff. Others are for players who are fighting for a legitimate starting gig. Even if the blockbusters don't happen, some of the other decisions made this window could have long-term ramifications.

GOAL tracks all of the American player movements in the USMNT Transfer Notebook, a weekly feature covering the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.