USMNT Transfers: Matt Turner's back-and-forth move to Lyon suddenly in jeopardy, while Josh Sargent reportedly rejects Wolfsburg and Bundesliga return

The USMNT Transfer Notebook tracks American player movements, with latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool

The summer transfer window is very much about completing deals. Fans clamor for that big post to hit their timelines, the one that confirms a move is official. Not every proposed transfer comes together, though. That's a theme for the USMNT.

Over recent weeks, several notable national team players completed big moves. This week, however, several are collapsing. For various reasons, two massive transfers have not come to fruition, pushing both goalkeeper Matt Turner and striker Josh Sargent back to square one as they ponder their futures for club and, of course, country.

Let it serve as a reminder, then, that these things are fluid. Changes of heart can happen. Circumstances can shift. Ultimately, transfer season is the walking of a fragile line and, sometimes, deals simply fall through.

GOAL tracks all of the American player movements in the USMNT Transfer Notebook, a recurring feature covering the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.