‘He’ll score again’ - USMNT star Christian Pulisic told goal drought is ‘normal’ as AC Milan team-mate backs American forward to snap 14-game run for club & country

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has jumped to the defence of his long-time team-mate Pulisic as the American international navigates a difficult run of form. The two players, who previously shared a dressing room at Chelsea before reuniting at San Siro, have been key pillars of the Rossoneri attack over the past year.

Speaking to Sportmediaset, Loftus-Cheek insisted that Pulisic's current dip in output is merely a temporary phase that every top player experiences. “It’s normal to go through difficult moments every now and then, I’m sure he’ll score again. And in any case, he works hard for the team, he comes back to defend, even without goals he gives us a lot,” the English midfielder explained.







