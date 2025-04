This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport 'You would be foolish to leave that situation' - Former USMNT star Charlie Davies believes Johnny Cardoso should stay at Real Betis despite transfer interest LaLiga J. Cardoso Real Betis USA The retired striker has voiced strong support for Johnny Cardoso continuing his career at Real Betis especially if they qualify for European football Davies emphasizes importance of stability before World Cup

He predicts Cardoso will reject transfer approaches

American midfielder praised for doing well in La Liga