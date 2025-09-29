This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Christian Pulisic leads, but who will join him on Mauricio Pochettino's A-list squad: USMNT roster projection for October camp

With the World Cup just months away, GOAL looks at how the U.S. squad might look in the upcoming October camp

The time for experimenting is just about over for the U.S. men's national team. Manager Mauricio Pochettino noted as much when he announced his September squad, saying it was "the last camp to have the possibility for us to see players, new faces."

The process of narrowing the player pool towards a World Cup-ready squad is now truly beginning, and it gets going this October. After a back-and-forth September camp featuring a loss to South Korea and a win over Japan, the USMNT is set to face Ecuador and Australia in October as they continue their march towards the 2026 World Cup.

Ahead of the last gathering, Pochettino made it clear that this roster would be different. For one, it would be more hyper-focused on World Cup contenders. In addition, it would be one made with MLS in mind, with the coaching staff hesitant to yank players out of playoff races, even if they are established USMNT regulars.

So who's in and who's out? What are the tough calls Pochettino will have to make? GOAL takes a look.

  • Matt Freese USMNTGetty Images

    GOALKEEPERS

    GOAL's picks: Matt Freese, Zack Steffen, Matt Turner

    In the mix: Chris Brady, Roman Celentano, Ethan Horvath, Jonathan Klinsmann, Diego Kochen, Patrick Schulte

    While MLS teams do play during the international break, neither Freese's NYCFC nor Turner's New England Revolution are among the clubs with games on the schedule, freeing them both up for participation in this camp. Freese, of course, has earned his spot as the No. 1 in recent months, but with Turner back as a starter in New England, that battle remains one to watch on the road to 2026.

    This camp, then, should give some indication of where Pochettino's head is at: is it still a two-horse race that includes starts for both, or is it Freese's job to lose as he continues to get a bulk of the minutes?

    As for the third goalkeeper, there are multiple candidates. Steffen's Rapids also don't play during the break, so he's one to keep an eye on. Same with Schulte and the Crew. Pochettino could also look to someone like Klinsmann in Europe as he continues to play well in Serie B with Cesena. 

  • Chris Richards USMNTGetty Images

    DEFENDERS

    GOAL's picks: Max Arfsten, Sergino Dest, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Joe Scally, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson

    In the mix: Noahkai Banks, Tristan Blackmon, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Marlon Fossey, Alex Freeman, DeJuan Jones, John Tolkin, Auston Trusty, Caleb Wiley, Walker Zimmerman

    With the new switch to a three-at-the-back system, deployed by Pochettino against Japan, all eyes are on the centerbacks. Richards and Ream seem to be locks, but who joins them?

    McKenzie seems an obvious candidate, even if he was left out of the last squad. The Toulouse defender plays in a similar system with his club, making him an ideal fit for this setup. Same with Miles Robinson, who should be comfortable due to his similar role with FC Cincinnati. The three-back system, it seems, is the way forward, so Pochettino might as well lean on guys who are more than comfortable playing it.

    For the fullbacks, with Pochettino saying previously he's eager to avoid disrupting MLS, Freeman could stay home this camp to help out Orlando City. That opens the door for Joe Scally's return as an option on that right-hand side. Scally, too, could get a look at center back as he's played there in the past with Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga.

  • adamsGetty Images

    MIDFIELDERS

    GOAL's picks: Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Aidan Morris, Yunus Musah, Tanner Tessmann, Malik Tillman

    In the mix: Paxten Aaronson, Sebastian Berhalter, Gianluca Busio, Luca de la Torre, Diego Luna, Jack McGlynn, Gio Reyna, Cristian Roldan

    A largely European-based contingent here, one that features most of the regulars. Notable possible inclusions are Tessmann, who has been on fire for Lyon to start the season, and Morris, who impressed in his initial looks under Pochettino and has certainly earned another shot with his efforts at Middlesbrough.

    They would join a holdover in Adams and the returning McKennie and Musah as options in deeper midfield spots. With that group, Pochettino should, largely, feel pretty good as that should be somewhat close to his first-choice midfield.

    As for the ones that could play higher up, Tillman is back, having recently gotten into the swing of things with Bayer Leverkusen, while Aaronson, fresh off a good performance in the Premier League, could take Luna's spot as he is left behind for Real Salt Lake's playoff push. McGlynn is a candidate there as well, too, with the Dynamo not scheduled for any games during the break.

  • Christian Pulisic USMNT HICGetty Images

    FORWARDS

    GOAL's picks: Folarin Balogun, Christian Pulisic, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah, Alejandro Zendejas

    In the mix: Cade Cowell, Damion Downs, Brian Gutierrez, Kevin Paredes, Ricardo Pepi, Brandon Vazquez, Brian White,

    No doubt about wingers and No. 10s here. Pulisic is Pulisic. Weah provides pace and depth at multiple positions. Zendejas, meanwhile, is in incredible form and proved last camp that he belongs in this mix. With the previously mentioned Tillman as the likely starter next to Pulisic behind the striker, there are no real concerns at that spot on the field.

    As for striker, Balogun is in after his performance last camp, but who joins him? Pepi is potentially dealing with an injury, so likely not him. Pochettino has previously said he wants players to have increased chances to settle in new environments, so that likely means no Agyemang either.

    If that is the case, it leaves a decision between Sargent, Downs, and Wright, one that will be a tricky one for the coaching staff to make.