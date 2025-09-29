The time for experimenting is just about over for the U.S. men's national team. Manager Mauricio Pochettino noted as much when he announced his September squad, saying it was "the last camp to have the possibility for us to see players, new faces."

The process of narrowing the player pool towards a World Cup-ready squad is now truly beginning, and it gets going this October. After a back-and-forth September camp featuring a loss to South Korea and a win over Japan, the USMNT is set to face Ecuador and Australia in October as they continue their march towards the 2026 World Cup.

Ahead of the last gathering, Pochettino made it clear that this roster would be different. For one, it would be more hyper-focused on World Cup contenders. In addition, it would be one made with MLS in mind, with the coaching staff hesitant to yank players out of playoff races, even if they are established USMNT regulars.

So who's in and who's out? What are the tough calls Pochettino will have to make? GOAL takes a look.