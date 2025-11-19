Sebastian Berhalter, USMNTGetty
Ryan Tolmich

USMNT player ratings vs Uruguay: Alex Freeman and Sebastian Berhalter steal the show as U.S. smash five past La Celeste to end 2025

The U.S. scored early and never stopped, putting five past a strong Uruguay side in their final match of 2025.

To close out 2025, the U.S. men’s national team lined up two final tests. The first was handled with ease - a 2-1 win over Paraguay that stretched the unbeaten run and nudged the U.S. into their final exam against Uruguay, one of the world’s true heavyweights.

If Paraguay was a passing grade, then Tuesday was an A+++. Extra credit was on the table, and somehow the U.S. claimed all of it in a stunning dismantling of Uruguay.

Goal after goal went in and, by the time the U.S. finally eased off, the scoreline read 5-1. With manager Mauricio Pochettino rotating heavily - nine of 10 outfield players changed - the U.S. lined up against Uruguay and absolutely dominated. Alex Freeman scored twice, Sebastian Berhalter added a goal and an assist, and Tanner Tessmann and Diego Luna chipped in as well, sealing the USMNT’s most emphatic win of the Pochettino era. It marks the first time the USMNT has scored five goals against a CONMEBOL nation, a World Cup winner, or a FIFA top-30 opponent - according to TruMedia Sports' Paul Carr. 

It started early, and from Uruguay’s perspective, it unraveled quickly. Berhalter’s superb finish in the 17th minute set the tone, and the U.S. were four goals up by the 43rd, when Luna punished an overwhelmed Uruguay side yet again. A bicycle-kick strike from Giorgian De Arrascaeta gave Pochettino something to bark about, and the U.S. seemed to take the hint. Four minutes after Rodrigo Bentancur’s 65th-minute red card, Tessmann made it five, putting the final stamp on a statement win.

This was the last time the USMNT will take the field until March, when they enter their final pre-World Cup window. And as sendoffs go, this was a remarkable one for Pochettino’s first full year in charge - a year full of hurdles that somehow ends with the U.S. looking better than ever.

GOAL rates the USMNT's players from Raymond James Stadium...

  FBL-INTERNATIONAL-FRIENDLY-USA-URU

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Matt Freese (5/10):

    Didn't have to do much, but surely should have done better on the goal. The U.S. survived the initial ball in, but not the sequence, as his decision to come out of the net ultimately cost the U.S.

    John Tolkin (6/10):

    A pretty good game, all things considered. Got forward well and was never challenged defensively. Drew a few fouls, too.

    Auston Trusty (7/10):

    Credited with the assist on Freeman's second, although that was all Freeman, to be fair. Defensively, he was super steady and nearly prevented the goal before the bicycle kick.

    Mark McKenzie (6/10):

    Not quite as good as Trusty, but still pretty good. In truth, he wasn't challenged too often, and there wasn't much he could do on the goal given the quality of finish.

    Alex Freeman (9/10):

    What a performance. Scored two goals, both very different, and handled anything Uruguay well defensively, too. A night to be proud of for the Florida native.

    Sergino Dest (7/10):

    Another one with an "assist" but, again, all Berhalter. Given more freedom as he essentially played as a midfielder, but did more defensive work than you would expect.

  FBL-INTERNATIONAL-FRIENDLY-USA-URU

    Midfield

    Sebastian Berhalter (9/10):

    Set piece superstar. His goal is a Goal of the Year contender, and his assist was stunning, too. Fun fact: he now has a USMNT goal and his dad doesn't.

    Aidan Morris (7/10):

    A good shift in midfield against a talented Uruguay unit. Never looked phased and seemingly never had to work too hard, either.

    Timothy Tillman (6/10):

    Played a little bit higher, but wasn't overly involved outside of the first few minutes. Not a bad game, but was certainly overshadowed by the goal scorers on the pitch. 

  United States v Uruguay - International Friendly

    Attack

    Diego Luna (7/10):

    Lovely finish from a player who has provided a few of those this year. Didn't create too much danger otherwise, but really took his chance well.

    Haji Wright (7/10):

    He was good at holding the ball up, springing several U.S. attackers thanks to his ability to occupy the Uruguay defense. Didn't get a goal, but deserved one for all of the hard work he did.

  FBL-INTERNATIONAL-FRIENDLY-USA-URU

    Subs & Manager

    Folarin Balogun (5/10):

    Hardly got a touch of the ball as Uruguay sat back while down a man.

    Gio Reyna (8/10):

    Another game, another assist, as he set up Tessmann's goal. Uruguay made it easy for him by not pressing, but that ball in was fantastic.

    Tanner Tessmann (9/10):

    Came off the bench to score his first USMNT goal with a lovely headed finish.

    Brenden Aaronson (6/10):

    Got a few touches, but didn't get much else.

    Max Arfsten (7/10):

    Came on late but was actually pretty involved, even with the sting taken out of the game.

    Cristian Roldan (N/A):

    Tossed in with two minutes left to run around a little bit.

    Mauricio Pochettino (9/10):

    Was surely in dreamland through this one. While Uruguay looked lethargic and unenthused, the USMNT pressed like dogs right up until the final whistle. A statement win that allows the U.S. to end 2025 on the highest of notes.