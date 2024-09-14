FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-PSV-EAGLESAFP
Thomas Hindle

USMNT's Malik Tillman, Richy Ledezma, Ricardo Pepi help PSV to a 2-0 win over NEC

M. TillmanR. PepiR. LedezmaUSAPSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven vs NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenEredivisie

The Eredivisie leaders continued their perfect start to the season, with the USMNT contingent having a big impact on proceedings

  • Tillman, Ledezma started for reigning league champs
  • Ricardo Pepi played 25 minutes off the bench
  • Trio will face USMNT's McKennie, Weah in UCL
