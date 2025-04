This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP 'It’s still not manifested totally from a national team perspective' - USMNT icon Alexi Lalas weighs in on Johnny Cardoso's prospects for the 2026 World Cup after shining for Real Betis LaLiga Real Betis USA J. Cardoso The soccer analyst shared his thoughts on Cardoso and his future for the 2026 World Cup Lalas discusses the potential for roster changes before the World Cup

Cardoso's recent performances for Real Betis catch attention

USMNT's depth in midfield poses challenges for newcomers Article continues below Next Match LaLiga BAR BET Match preview