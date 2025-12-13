USMNT handed World Cup boost as Antonee Robinson makes injury return for Fulham

Robinson's injury occurred last fall during one of the USMNT's friendlies, where he sustained a "dead leg" on the top of his knee. That ended up splitting his tendon, leading to severe pain beginning in November. He played through the rest of the season with Fulham, but wasn't deemed fit enough for March's Nations League Finals and, he ultimately missed the Gold Cup after undergoing surgery.

Ahead of the October international break, when Mauricio Pochettino unveiled his USMNT roster, Robinson's name was on it for the first time in 2025, although he did not appear in any of the matches, as Pochettino had acknowledged that his minutes would need to be managed this camp.

Robinson also acknowledged that he wasn't at his best in terms of attaining full fitness, as the full-back had said: "I'm still getting used to post-surgery. I'm doing all right. I've been in full training and been in full contention to play matches back at Fulham. I had a few spells coming on here and there and played 90 minutes in a cup game and got through it pretty well. I'm still not feeling 100 percent on it or how it felt a year ago before the injury first happened, but I'm getting there slowly."