Folarin Balogun USMNT 2023-24Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

USMNT star Folarin Balogun opens up on Olympic 'dream' as he eyes Champions League place with Monaco

Folarin BalogunUSAMonacoChampions League

Monaco and USMNT forward Folarin Balogun dreams of representing his national team in the Olympic Games this year.

  • Balogun revealed his Olympic dream
  • Looking forward to playing in maiden Copa America campaign
  • Wants to play in Champions League with Monaco

