A problem for the USMNT? Folarin Balogun stripped of Monaco penalty duties after fourth spot-kick miss of the season

Folarin Balogun stripped of Monaco penalty duties after fourth spot-kick miss of the season

USMNT's Folarin Balogun has been removed from penalty duties at Monaco after he missed his fourth spot-kick of the season.

Adi Hutter stripped Balogun of penalty duties
His spot-kick misses have been costly for the team
The recent miss against Lens was the final straw