FC Internazionale v AC Milan: Semi Final - Coppa ItaliaGetty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

USMNT's Christian Pulisic and AC Milan advance to Coppa Italia final after Luka Jovic's brilliant brace vs. Inter Milan in semifinals

Inter vs AC MilanInterAC MilanCoppa ItaliaC. PulisicY. Musah

The Rossoneri defeated Inter in leg two after a 1-1 draw, advancing to the final where they will play the winner of Bologna vs. Empoli

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • AC Milan defeat Inter 3-0 (4-1) in Coppa Italia semifinals
  • Luka Jovic nets emphatic brace to lift Rossoneri to finals of competition
  • USMNT's Christian Pulisic started match
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches