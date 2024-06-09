Gregg Berhalter USMNTGetty
Joe Mewis

USMNT called out for ‘lack of respect’ in Colombia drubbing as Gregg Berhalter reacts to pre-Copa America ‘wake-up call’

USAGregg BerhalterCopa AmericaUSA vs ColombiaColombiaFriendlies

The USMNT suffered a 5-1 thrashing by Colombia in what boss Greg Berhalter dubbed a pre-Copa America "wake-up call".

  • Berhalter left angered after heavy defeat
  • Colombia scored three in final 13 minutes
  • USMNT's Copa campaign begins June 23
