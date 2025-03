This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport WATCH: Uruguay and Atletico Madrid star Jose Gimenez forced to use oxygen mask in World Cup qualifier against Bolivia with stadium located at 4,150 metres above sea level J. Gimenez Bolivia vs Uruguay Bolivia Uruguay World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Atletico Madrid LaLiga Atletico Madrid star Jose Maria Gimenez was spotted using an oxygen mask during Uruguay's World Cup qualifier against Bolivia at El Alto Stadium. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Uruguay draw 0-0 against Bolivia

Gimenez and players require oxygen

El Alto Stadium sits at 4150m above sea level Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱