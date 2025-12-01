Why 'upset' Tottenham players blanked their own fans after dire Fulham defeat amid increasingly toxic atmosphere at Spurs - explained

Tottenham’s players left the pitch together after the defeat to Fulham without applauding their supporters, continuing a new convention adopted following their loss to Chelsea earlier in the month. The 2-1 home defeat, compounded by the booing of goalkeeper Vicario after his mistake for Fulham’s second goal, intensified already-strained relations. Spurs remain without a Premier League home win since the opening day against Burnley, with the Fulham loss marking their 10th home league defeat of 2025.

The incident that drew attention involved Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence walking straight off the pitch after the Chelsea match, which was initially interpreted as a snub to Thomas Frank but was later explained as a reaction to hostile elements of the fanbase. Against Fulham, further tension surfaced when Pedro Porro appeared unhappy that Lucas Bergvall clapped the supporters after the final whistle. The team’s coordinated walk-off reflected a stance shaped internally amid rising frustration about matchday treatment.

Elements of the Spurs fanbase jeered Vicario following his clearance mishap, only to cheer ironically when the Italian successfully cleared the ball minutes later. These moments worsened the overall mood inside the stadium, contributing to an atmosphere players privately consider damaging. Saturday’s scenes have now heightened scrutiny on the relationship between fans and the squad at a time when results continue to decline.