AS reports that the 33-year-old centre-back has received an offer to extend his expiring contract in the Spanish capital. Staying with the Blancos is a “priority” for Rüdiger, though he had hoped for more favourable terms in Real’s proposal.
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Unthinkable just a few weeks ago, Antonio Rüdiger’s future now appears to be taking shape
The LaLiga runners-up have offered the centre-back only a one-year extension, while Rüdiger had hoped for a two-year deal. The defender is said to feel “some disappointment”, yet Real remain confident he will sign soon. An agreement is expected “in the coming weeks”.
The one-year term is not a sign of lack of appreciation; it simply reflects Real’s long-standing policy of offering players over 30 only twelve-month extensions.
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Antonio Rüdiger is prompting a change in strategy at Real Madrid.
As recently as early this year, Rüdiger’s future in Madrid appeared uncertain. Like David Alaba, whose contract also expires this summer, the German international was seen as a likely departure in the planned defensive reshuffle. However, the club’s hierarchy has had a change of heart: Rüdiger has remained injury-free in recent weeks, impressing with his fitness and form. In his fourth season at the club, he has made 21 competitive appearances and scored one goal after previously struggling with injuries.
The centre-back is still weighing up his options, with reports linking him to Juventus. The Bianconeri are said to be offering both a reunion with former coach Luciano Spalletti and a multi-year contract.
According to Tuttosport, Manchester United and Liverpool are also weighing up moves for the experienced centre-back.
Antonio Rüdiger’s performance statistics at Real Madrid
Deployments 177 Goals 8 assists Assists: 4 4 yellows Yellow cards 19 Red cards 1 Title 7