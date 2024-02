Mamelodi Sundowns dropped points in the Premier Soccer League for the third time this season when hey drew 1-1 with Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

The Brazilians were at home at Loftus Versfeld when they surrendered their lead to allow the Buccaneers to come back and snatch a point.

Making the evening one not to cherish for Sundowns was that Pirates played the better part of the second half with a man down following a red card to Miguel Timm.

GOAL brings you raw quotes from Masandawana coach Rhulani Mokwena and his Pirates counterpart, Jose Riveiro.