Borussia Dortmund has apparently made a decisive breakthrough with Felix Nmecha. According to reports by Sky and Bild, the two parties have agreed on an early extension of the Englishman's contract, which was due to expire in the summer of 2028.
Translated by
Unexpected turn in contract negotiations: BVB apparently achieves breakthrough with star player
Nmecha's new contract is now set to run until 2030. The central midfielder will receive a significantly improved salary and is expected to become one of BVB's top earners, according to reports.
However, the situation has not been so clear-cut in recent weeks: there have been increasing reports that numerous top Premier League clubs have shown interest in the 25-year-old. Specifically mentioned were his former club Manchester City, for whom he played in the youth team, and Manchester United.
Bild also reported that Nmecha was flirting with the idea of leaving Borussia Dortmund next summer and that the Premier League was his desired destination.
Felix Nmecha is one of the key players at BVB.
Under coach Niko Kovac, Nmecha has been a regular starter for BVB this season. In the 2025/26 season, he has already made 38 appearances across all competitions, contributing to eight goals – five goals and three assists.
His strong performances in the black and yellow jersey have recently earned him more appearances for the German national team. National coach Julian Nagelsmann relied on him in the World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Slovakia in November. He is also considered a hot candidate for the World Cup in the summer.
Nmecha moved from VfL Wolfsburg to the Black and Yellows in 2023 for €30 million.
Felix Nmecha: Statistics for the 2025/26 season
Games 38 Goals 5 Assists 3
Frequently asked questions
Der FC Arsenal wurde im Jahr 1886 in Woolwich gegründet.
Der FC Arsenal gehört der Kroenke Sports & Entertainment-Gruppe um den US-amerikanischen Milliardären Stan Kroenke. Erste Anteile kaufte der Unternehmer im April 2007, im Anschluss kaufte er Stück für Stück auch weitere Aktien auf - bis zur endgültigen Übernahme im September 2018. Neben den Gunners besitzt Kroenke auch noch weitere Sportklubs, unter anderem die Los Angeles Rams (NFL), die Denver Nuggets (NBA) und die Colorado Avalanche (NHL).
Seit der Saison 2006/07 spielt Arsenal im Emirates Stadium im Stadtteil Holloway im Norden Londons. Vorher hatte der Klub seine Heimspiele lange Jahre im Highbury ausgetragen.
Das Emirates Stadium hat eine Kapazität von 60.704 Sitzplätzen. Damit ist es eines der fünf größten Stadien in der Premier League.
Mit 47 Titeln sind die Gunners einer der erfolgreichsten Klubs Englands. Die meisten dieser Trophäen sammelte der Klub national - noch nie konnte Arsenal die Champions League gewinnen.
Auf nationaler Ebene hat der FC Arsenal über die Jahre gut abgeräumt. Neben 14 Titeln im FA Cup (Rekordsieger) gewannen die Londoner auch 13-mal die englische Meisterschaft.
Rekordspieler bei Arsenal ist David O'Leary. Satte 722 Pflichtspiele absolvierte er zwischen 1975 und 1994.
Für die meisten Tore in der Vereinsgeschichte sorgte Thierry Henry. Der Franzose knipste in 377 Auftritten ganze 228-mal. Hinter ihm folgt Ian Wright mit 185 Toren.
Über die Jahre standen zahlreiche Superstars für die Gunners auf dem Feld. Hier eine Auswahl: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira, Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Robert Pires, Cesc Fabregas, David Seaman, Mesut Özil, Marc Overmars, Ashley Cole oder Kai Havertz.
Rekordtrainer des Vereins ist Arsene Wenger, der zwischen 1996 und 2018 insgesamt 17 Titel nach Nordlondon holte. Andere erfolgreiche Coaches sind Herbert Chapman (5 Titel), George Graham (6 Titel), Bertie Mee (3 Titel) oder Mikel Arteta (2 Titel).
Der Verein trägt aufgrund der Kanone im Wappen auch den Spitznamen "The Gunners", zu deutsch "die Kanoniere".