De GeaGetty Images
Richard Mills

Unemployed David de Gea spotted training in Man Utd kit as goalkeeper's search for new club drags on

David De GeaManchester UnitedPremier League

Free agent David de Gea posted a video of himself training in a Manchester United kit as his search for a new club continues.

  • De Gea released by Man Utd last summer
  • Goalkeeper still searching for a new club
  • Posts videos of him in Red Devils training kit
