UK prime minister Keir Starmer sends thoughts to Diogo Jota's family after Liverpool star and brother Andre die in car crash
UK prime minister Keir Starmer condoled the death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and sent his thoughts to the player's bereaved family. Jota and his brother Andre Silva tragically died in a car crash shortly after midnight on the morning of July 3, 2025. Their Lamborghini is said to have suffered a tyre blowout, leading to it careering off the road and bursting into flames.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- UK PM mourned Jota's death
- Sent thoughts to the bereaved family
- Jota and his brother passed away in car accident