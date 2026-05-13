AFP
UEFA threatens to kick Lyon out of European competition as French club fail to comply with sanction for breaking financial rules
European dream in serious jeopardy
The stakes could not be higher for Lyon heading into the final weekend of the Ligue 1 season, but their biggest battle is now taking place off the pitch. Currently sitting fourth in the table, just one point behind Lille, the club is in a prime position to secure a spot in the Champions League. However, that hard work on the grass may count for nothing if UEFA decides to enforce a ban for breaching financial sustainability regulations.
To be licensed for continental competition, Lyon must demonstrate they have met the requirements laid out by UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB), The Telegraph reports. Last July, the CFCB announced sanctions against several clubs, including Chelsea and Aston Villa, but the covenants placed on Lyon were particularly specific. Failure to satisfy these conditions could lead to a total exclusion from the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League for the 2026-27 campaign.
- AFP
Missed deadlines and financial chaos
The core of the issue stems from a requirement for the club's ownership to inject €60m into the business by July 15 of last year, which was then supposed to be converted into equity by October 15. It is understood that this measure has not been fulfilled. While UEFA is often reluctant to take the ultimate step of ejecting a historic club from its tournaments, the governing body is under pressure to act if the shortfalls are significant.
The financial picture at the Groupama Stadium is increasingly bleak, with the club announcing staggering losses of €186m for the second half of last year alone. Now under the control of US investor Michele Kang and Ares Management, the club is attempting to navigate the wreckage left behind by the collapse of previous owner John Textor’s Eagle Football multi-club model. The transition has been marked by legal recriminations and massive debts that have left the club’s future in the air.
Allegations of off-book transactions
In a bid to explain the catastrophic financial figures, the Eagle Football Group (EFG) has pointed the finger at the previous administration. They claim that substantial losses were generated by secret agreements involving other clubs in Textor’s former network, including Botafogo in Brazil and RWD Molenbeek in Belgium. These hidden costs have complicated the club's attempts to balance the books under the watchful eye of European regulators.
In an official statement addressing the crisis, Lyon said: “These guarantees were unknown and had not been reported in the company’s financial statements published in recent years.”
The club's defence suggests that the current hierarchy hopes UEFA will show leniency by taking into account the alleged mismanagement of the previous owners and the new era of austerity currently being implemented at the club.
- AFP
Survival mode
The severity of any potential punishment from UEFA will likely depend on how far short the club fell from its financial targets. If a ban is avoided, Lyon will still need to prove they can operate sustainably moving forward. For now, the players must focus on their final game against Lens on Sunday, knowing that even a victory might not be enough to save their European season if the board cannot resolve the crisis in the boardroom.