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Goal.com
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Kvara PSGgetty
Gianluca Minchiotti

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UEFA Super Cup, PSG v Aston Villa LIVE

Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa
Paris Saint-Germain
Aston Villa
UEFA Super Cup

The clash between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League

Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa meet at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg for the UEFA Super Cup, the traditional clash between the winners of the Champions League and the Europa League. Luis Enrique's reigning European champions face Unai Emery's Villans. PSG head into the fixture after winning last season's Champions League title, their second in a row. Aston Villa are chasing another trophy to cap a remarkable season. Both PSG and Aston Villa have one win in this competition: the French side triumphed in 2025, beating Tottenham 6-5 on penalties, while the English side won in 1982, seeing off Barcelona in the two-legged final (0-1 and 3-0 after extra time).


Kick-off is at 9pm, with Somalia's Omar Artan as referee, after he was sensationally left out of the World Cup because the United States denied him a visa to enter the country.


PSG v Aston Villa

Scorers:

  • Goal and key moments

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  • The match report

    PSG-Aston Villa

    Scorers:


    PSG (4-3-3): Safonov; Zabarnyi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha, Dro Fernández; Mbaye, Mayulu, Kvaratskhelia. Manager: Luis Enrique.


    ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Pau Torres, Maatsen; João Gomes, Kamara; McGinn, Buendía, Garnacho; Watkins. Manager: Unai Emery.


    Referee: Artan (Somalia)

    Bookings:

    Sendings off:

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UEFA Super Cup
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL