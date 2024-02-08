UEFA Nations League draw: England to face Republic of Ireland in second tier as France, Italy & Belgium make up group of death in League A

UEFA Nations League draw: England to face Republic of Ireland in second tier as France, Italy & Belgium make up group of death in League APeter McVitieGettyEnglandFranceUEFA Nations League BIrelandItalyNetherlandsSpainEngland and Ireland have been paired together in the UEFA Nations League, while France have been drawn in the same group as Belgium and Italy.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowUEFA Nations League groups confirmedEngland and Ireland to go head-to-headFrance, Italy & Belgium in same group