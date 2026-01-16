U.S.-born trio Richard Ledezma, Brian Gutiérrez and Obed Vargas headline Mexico squad for Panama and Bolivia friendlies

Because the matches fall outside a FIFA window, Aguirre was unable to summon players based in Europe. As a result, the squad is made up exclusively of Liga MX players, with clubs granting special permission to release their players. Chivas dominate the list with eight selections, while América, Cruz Azul, Toluca and Monterrey contribute three players each.Toluca forward Alexis Vega was left out due to injury after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. The procedure is expected to sideline him for up to six weeks, ruling him out of the January matches as he continues his recovery.