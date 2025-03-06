US-ENTERTAINMENT-LUXURY-TIFFANYAFP
Siddhant Lazar

'Tyler Adams...he’s amazing' - Hollywood star and Bournemouth co-owner Michael B. Jordan lauds USMNT star along with Matai Akinmboni and Andoni Iraola

Premier LeagueBournemouth

Hollywood star and club co-owner opens up as to why fans should support the Cherries

  • Jordan expresses admiration for Andoni Iraola's managerial style
  • Praises Tyler Adams and young talent Matai Akinmboni's potential
  • Creed star owns a minority share of the Cherries alongside Kosmos founder Nullah Sarker.
Article continues below

Next Match