Contrary to recent reports, Fabrizio Romano confirms that Palhinha's clear priority is to secure a permanent move to Tottenham Hotspur. The Spurs hold a €30 million buy option. Only if the deal were to unexpectedly collapse would Sporting Lisbon still stand a chance of re-signing their former player this summer.
Translated by
Two options, one clear priority: FC Bayern could rake in a fortune from its loan players
Portuguese daily A Bola reports that Palhinha prefers a return to Sporting over a permanent move to Spurs and is actively pushing for the switch to be closer to his family. He is even ready to accept a pay cut to facilitate the transfer.
The latest twist is welcome news for Bayern: Palhinha now prefers a move to Spurs. Unlike the north London club, which can simply activate the €30 million buy-option, Bayern would have had to re-open talks with Sporting. Reports suggested a loan-plus-obligation-to-buy structure was on the table, but it was far from certain that Bayern would recoup a fee they considered acceptable given their earlier investment in the midfielder.
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Palhinha is proving to be a costly flop for Bayern Munich, while his form is keeping Tottenham safe from relegation.
Bayern Munich paid Fulham €50 million for Palhinha in the summer of 2024, yet the club has little to show for the outlay. Thomas Tuchel, the Portuguese midfielder's biggest advocate, had already left the dugout by the time the transfer went through. His successor, Vincent Kompany, tried to integrate the 30-year-old, but repeated long-term injuries derailed his debut campaign.
Ultimately, Leon Goretzka—already once dropped—seized a first-team berth in Bayern's central midfield alongside Joshua Kimmich while Aleksandar Pavlovic remained sidelined by injury. Palhinha therefore moved on loan to Tottenham after just one season, where he played a decisive role in their relegation fight. In 45 appearances across all competitions, he scored seven goals and provided three assists; his winner on the final day against Everton proved decisive, securing Spurs' survival.
- AFP
FC Bayern are reportedly using the funds from the Palhinha sale to pursue top signings.
The German record champions could certainly use the millions from the Palhinha deal. According to *kicker*, FC Bayern must raise at least €40 million by selling its loaned-out players—Palhinha, Alexander Nübel, Sacha Boey and Bryan Zaragoza—to boost its transfer budget to €100 million.
According to kicker, Bayern's transfer focus is on two areas: left-back and centre-back. Alphonso Davies, the usual first-choice on the left, is no longer considered a certainty; confidence in the Canadian's fitness has waned due to persistent injury problems following last year's cruciate ligament tear.
German World Cup full-back Nathaniel Brown has been mooted as an alternative, with The Athletic noting growing Bayern interest and Arsenal also in the mix. Sport1 claims FCB officials have already met the 22-year-old's representatives, though Eintracht Frankfurt value him at least €60m.
Beyond defence, Bayern are also seeking a versatile attacker who can thrive on the left wing or in central midfield. That search intensified after their reported target Anthony Gordon moved to Barcelona, setting the rumour mill in overdrive.
The tz has linked Junior Kroupi of AFC Bournemouth with Bayern, at a reported cost of up to €80 million. According to Fabrizio Romano, PSV Eindhoven's Ismael Saibari is now Bayern's main target for the attack. Romano adds that talks between Bayern and Saibari are already underway, having gained momentum following Gordon's rejection; the Moroccan is said to be "keen to join Bayern this summer".