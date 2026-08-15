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FBL-POR-LIGA-BENFICA-MOREIRENSEAFP
Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Two missing signings: Real Madrid unable to fulfil two of Mourinho's requests

Transfers
J. Mourinho
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Spain

Mourinho not entirely satisfied: two requests Real Madrid did not fulfil

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho asked for seven signings. A left-sided centre-back and a midfielder remain on the list of deferred needs, in a market that will not reopen unless one of the players leaves.

Five of Mourinho's seven requests have gone through, with varying degrees of how well the players match the required specifications. Cucurella and Dumfries strengthen the two full-back positions, Bernardo Silva arrives as a versatile midfielder, Ibrahima Konate slots in as a right-sided centre-back, and Carlos Espi offers a striker different from those already in the squad.

The right winger was the only role among the completed deals that never featured on the original list, but Yan Diomande became available after Bayern Munich refused to let Michael Olise leave. 

Spanish newspaper Sport reported: "There are two requests that have not been met, and they remain on the list of needs, awaiting the possibility of being resolved."

Mourinho reckons he now has a list of 20 players ready to compete, once you strip out the injured and those who have fallen out of his plans.

Chief among the unresolved needs is a left-sided centre-back. It is one of the Portuguese manager's biggest concerns, given how hard it is to find a player with such specifications in the transfer market, and his absence is fast becoming a critical problem for Real Madrid.

  • mourinhoGetty Images

    A left-sided centre-back and a versatile midfielder

    Militão continues to make progress in his rehabilitation programme, and his recovery could be complete by the end of October. His history with injuries, though, does not inspire optimism.

    Dean Huijsen brings a degree of uncertainty of his own, having failed to fully prove himself last season, even if his level at Bournemouth suggested he could take a bigger step forward.

    Raúl Asencio comes last in the order of options within this equation, and his departure would push Real Madrid into a final effort in the transfer market.

    Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni is one name under consideration to strengthen the backline. Inter have priced the player at 70 million euros, close to the sum Real Madrid had earmarked for Rodri.

    Mourinho, then, is happy with the squad he has. Not completely, though.

    The Portuguese coach wanted a player with similar attributes to Højlund, who joined Atlético Madrid: a complete midfielder capable of withstanding the high tempo Real Madrid will impose under his leadership, and at the same time capable of controlling the rhythm of matches and managing their pace.

    He will be forced to redeploy some players out of position and to spread minutes among players he was not initially counting on.

    As has been the case throughout his coaching career, though, merit alone will determine each player's involvement.

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