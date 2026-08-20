Tuttosport - Juventus hunt for a new striker: Retegui emerges

Retegui had already caught Juventus's eye last January, and his name has resurfaced in recent days, especially now that the fractured tibia he suffered on 20 April is nothing more than a bad memory, on Monday he scored a brace in the King's Cup against Al Tal. For now, Carnevali and above all Ottolini, who has known him since their days at Genoa, are assessing the costs, aware that no club in Europe can guarantee him the salary he receives in the Saudi Pro League, namely €20 million net per season. The former Atalanta striker, who is under contract until 2029, would gladly return to Italy and would be willing to lower his salary demands to make that happen. He wants to wear the shirt of a prestigious club and return to the spotlight of Mancini's Italy, the first to believe in him.