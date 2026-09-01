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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Tuttosport - Juventus concerned about Thuram: surgery looks increasingly likely, the club had warned him

Juventus
K. Thuram-Ulien

The Frenchman underwent a consultation in Lyon yesterday for patellofemoral syndrome

Juventus are increasingly concerned about Khéphren Thuram. According to Tuttosport, the outlook that emerged yesterday from the examination carried out in Lyon by Dr Bertrand Sonnery Cottet is rather bleak. Surgery is now looking increasingly likely to resolve, hopefully once and for all, the femoropatellar syndrome the French midfielder has been suffering from since April.


The Turin daily adds that Juventus had already warned Thuram in June about the prospect of surgery, but the player is said to have preferred a conservative approach. The pain has not gone away and the operation now looks difficult to avoid, with Thuram continuing to feel pain.


  • If he goes under the knife, he faces a fairly lengthy lay-off, in line with Yildiz's: with the greater caution usually taken over knee injuries, it would come as no surprise if the Frenchman did not return to the pitch until 2027. In the next few hours, a move towards surgery is expected, Tuttosport reports. Dr Bertrand Sonnery Cottet is the one who operated on Bremer and Gatti for their knee injuries.


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