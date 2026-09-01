Juventus are increasingly concerned about Khéphren Thuram. According to Tuttosport, the outlook that emerged yesterday from the examination carried out in Lyon by Dr Bertrand Sonnery Cottet is rather bleak. Surgery is now looking increasingly likely to resolve, hopefully once and for all, the femoropatellar syndrome the French midfielder has been suffering from since April.





The Turin daily adds that Juventus had already warned Thuram in June about the prospect of surgery, but the player is said to have preferred a conservative approach. The pain has not gone away and the operation now looks difficult to avoid, with Thuram continuing to feel pain.



