'Can't see him turning Man Utd down' - Harry Kane tipped to leave Bayern Munich and become a Red Devils legend 'like Robin van Persie'

The Red Devils have invested in faith and funds in Benjamin Sesko, but opportunities to sign players of Kane’s ilk are few and far between. They may be tempted to join the hunt for a once familiar foe if a scramble for his signature is sparked.

Simpson, who won the Premier League title with Leicester after stepping out of the fabled youth system at Old Trafford, told Dream Vegas when asked if Kane could end up in Manchester - with Dutch star Robin Van Persie having previously joined the Red Devils in a bid to win silverware that had proved elusive at Arsenal: "I don’t know where else he could go, if I’m honest. He can’t go to City. He can’t go to Arsenal. I can’t see him turning Manchester United down.

"He can come back, and get the goals record. I’d love to see it. I said it when he was leaving Tottenham, I’d love to see him at Manchester United. It’s a good fit. If that’s an option I’d 100% go for it.

"He could help Sesko as well. Sesko would understand not playing every game, learning under Harry Kane, and not having that pressure. He’s won his trophies at Bayern now, so if he comes back and gets Manchester United back up to the top of the Premier League, he could be a Manchester United legend like when Van Persie came."