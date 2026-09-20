Former Turkish football star Nihat Kahveci could not hide his admiration for Mohamed Salah's display against Galatasaray on Saturday, as the Egyptian led Trabzonspor to a 4-0 win in the sixth round of the Turkish league.

Salah set the tone inside three minutes with an early opener, then completed his hat-trick in the 44th and 80th minutes. Noah Safiolo grabbed the second in the 39th minute, teed up by a decisive assist from the Egypt captain.





Galatasaray's night went from bad to worse. Coach Okan Buruk saw red in the 72nd minute after a protest, and Lesley Ugochukwu, on since the 69th minute, was dismissed in the 87th following a VAR review.