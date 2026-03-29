Tudor is no longer Tottenham’s manager: the official statement. Will it be Dyche or De Zerbi now?

Rumours had been circulating for a few days, but it is now official. Igor Tudor’s spell in the Premier League as Tottenham manager has come to a premature end.





The Croatian manager, sacked for the second time this season following his departure from Juventus, has agreed to step down from his role at Spurs after just seven matches and a little over a month in charge.

Tudor is paying the price for the dire league position inherited from Thomas Frank (as well as difficulties managing the dressing room), which sees Tottenham fully embroiled in the relegation battle, just one point clear of third-bottom West Ham.





Further updates to follow