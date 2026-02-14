Trent Alexander-Arnold still has still got it! Real Madrid star provides assist on return from injury as Los Blancos go top of La Liga

Alexander-Arnold wasted little time reminding supporters of his quality. Operating from the right side, he spotted Gonzalo Garcia’s early run in behind the Real Sociedad defence and delivered a curling pass into the forward’s path. García only needed a slight touch to guide the ball beyond goalkeeper Alex Remiro and give Madrid an early lead.

It was the defender’s first start since his December injury layoff, and his distribution quickly re-established one of Real Madrid’s most dangerous attacking patterns. Even without Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham in the starting line-up, Madrid’s attack looked dangerous.