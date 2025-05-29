'The treble is mine!' - Jose Mourinho aims playful dig at Inter ahead of Champions League final but backs former club to overcome Paris Saint-Germain in Munich
Jose Mourinho has aimed a playful “the treble is mine” dig at Inter ahead of their clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025 Champions League final.
- Portuguese coach made history in 2009-10
- Won Serie A, Coppa Italia & Champions League
- Nerazzurri back in the hunt for European crown