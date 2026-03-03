'We're guarding him like a treasure' - Arsenal warned Inter star is not for sale as club chief denies talks with Premier League leaders

The conversation also naturally turned toward players Inter could target, specifically Como’s standout performer Nico Paz. The Argentine playmaker, who arrived in Serie A from Real Madrid, has been a revelation this season and has long been tracked by Inter scouts ahead of the 0-0 draw played out by the two sides in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday. Marotta acknowledged the quality of the young midfielder, noting the impressive development he has shown under the guidance of Cesc Fabregas at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

Addressing the interest in the former Madrid man, Marotta stated: "He is certainly an interesting player, a talent with a career of great perspective. I believe he is owned by Real, Como were good at identifying him, Real were good at not letting him slip away. There will be a lot of talk about him in the future."