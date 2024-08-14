Enzo Maresca Chelsea 2024-25Getty Images
Mitchell Fretton

'Transfer ban is coming' - Why Chelsea fans are fearing the worst as Premier League chief Richard Masters reveals investigation into Blues is 'reaching a conclusion' - explained

ChelseaPremier League

Chelsea fans believe there is 'a transfer ban coming' after Richard Masters revealed an ongoing investigation into the club is nearing a conclusion.

  • Chelsea under investigation for historic transfers
  • Occurred during Abramovich era
  • PL chief provided update on potential sanctions
