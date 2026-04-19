“That was really unfortunate,” said Kompany. “It happened during the penalty shoot-out. It was truly very, very unfortunate and took us all by surprise. We wish him all the best. Serge has done an incredible amount for us this season.”

Bayern Munich officially announced the injury on Saturday, though they did not specify how long he will be sidelined. As a result, the winger’s participation in both the remainder of the club season and this summer’s World Cup with Germany is in doubt.

National team coach Julian Nagelsmann added: “I feel very sorry for Serge. This is particularly bitter news at the end of the season, with such big and important matches coming up.” He revealed that he had spoken to the unfortunate player on Saturday evening: “I told him that we in the national team are all behind him too. We will all support him as best we can so that he can be back on the pitch as soon as possible.”