Tottenham target two England goalkeepers and 'new Manuel Neuer' for summer transfer window

West Ham are also reported to hold an interest in the Freiburg 'keeper, but they are in an equally precarious position as Spurs; each will be out to preserve their Premier League status before formalising their plans for the summer.

Atubolu is hoping to seal a summer move and is also aiming to become the very first black goalkeeper to represent Germany.

He said: “Becoming the first black goalkeeper in Germany's senior team would be something special; it's never happened before. But it doesn't really matter to me what colour someone's skin is. In the end, performance should always be the deciding factor.”

Speaking of the potential of a call-up as a young stopper, he added: “I'd say that now is a good time for me, because Manuel Neuer is no longer here and Marc-André ter Stegen probably won't be playing for the national team for a very long time either. Back then, Neuer was the best in the world - but now we no longer have just one best goalkeeper, but several who are in the running. I think this could be an advantage for me.”