Tottenham star rushed to hospital after falling ill during Senegal's chaotic AFCON final victory over hosts Morocco
Spurs star Sarr fell ill during half-time of AFCON final
It is claimed that Sarr complained of feeling unwell during the half-time interval. Just minutes prior to that, he had been sent out to warm up on the touchline, with Senegal’s coaching team considering changes after Monaco star Lamine Camara picked up a knock.
He was eventually cleared to continue and Sarr never made his way back to the bench. Senegal lost Krepin Diatta and Ousseynou Niang prior to a ball being kicked, with head coach Pape Thiaw seeing his pre-game plans disrupted.
Video footage has emerged of Diatta hunched over the advertising hoardings at the side of the field, while Niang had to be physically carried and escorted back to the dressing room by his international colleagues after taking a turn for the worse.
Update on condition of sick Senegal stars
The wellbeing of their close friends and team-mates provided an unwelcome distraction for Senegal as they sought to capture a continental crown. Camara did, however, tell reporters when asked for an update on Sarr, Diatta and Niang: “They're in the hospital, but I hope they're doing well.”
Senegalese news outlet Taggat went on to report that: “The three players are doing well, according to the doctor, at Mohammed VI Hospital in Rabat. Ousseynou Niang will return to the hotel. Krepin Diatta and Pape Matar Sarr are still being kept at the hospital for further observations.”
Belgian outfit Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, who are competing in the Champions League this season, confirmed that Niang - who is contracted to them - had been well enough to join in with wild celebrations. They posted online: “Ousseynou Niang is an AFCON winner! After extra time, the Lions of Teranga defeated Morocco 1-0 in the final. Niang felt unwell before the game and was taken to hospital along with two team-mates. It has since been confirmed he is doing well and has rejoined the Senegalese squad.”
Senegal wanted to win for absent team-mates
Senegal defender Ismail Jakobs said during his discussions with members of the assembled press in the mixed zone: “A lot happened before the match. I think a lot will come out afterwards. It wasn’t just this situation. Plenty happened before the match too. But you’ll find out. A lot happened to Krepin, Ousseynou, and Pape Matar Sarr at half-time.”
Everton star Idrissa Gana Gueye paid tribute to those that missed out on the chance to savour a joyous occasion for their nation: “This victory is for them; we had that in mind.”
Eventful AFCON final: What happened?
Senegal prevailed 1-0 on the night, with Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye netting what proved to be the decisive goal in the 94th minute - with extra-time required in order to determine a winner.
A controversial contest saw Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr have a late goal chalked off for Senegal following a supposed foul on Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi. Morocco were then awarded a penalty deep into stoppage-time.
Another soft call there led to some Senegal players storming off the field in protest, led by head coach Thiaw. They were, however, beckoned back by Sadio Mane - with the former Liverpool star, who is now with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, displaying commendable leadership skills as captain of his country.
He eventually got his hands on the trophy as Brahim Diaz fluffed his lines from the spot. The Real Madrid winger bizarrely chose to clip a Panenka effort straight down the middle, and saw ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy catch his shot with ease.
Senegal are said to be planning a trophy parade when returning to their homeland on Tuesday, with it yet to be determined whether Sarr will form part of those celebrations in Dakar before he heads back to north London.
