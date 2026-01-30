Tottenham back away from Raheem Sterling race as free-agent winger considers next move after Chelsea release

The rejection from Tottenham is the latest twist in a chaotic week for Sterling. On Wednesday, his three-and-a-half-year spell at Chelsea was brought to an end by mutual consent. The club and player agreed to rip up the remaining 18 months of his contract to end his exile from the first team, allowing him to hit the open market immediately.

Sterling took to social media to declare "All eyes on the future," but that future is becoming harder to predict. The winger’s camp had hoped that his free-agent status would trigger a scramble for his signature among the Premier League’s elite. Instead, the market has been hesitant, with clubs wary of the financial commitment involved.

The player had previously been reluctant to uproot his children from their schools in London, a stance that made a move to Spurs or a stay in the Premier League his priority. However, with domestic doors closing, Daily Mail Sport reports that there are still several clubs interested in signing him.

