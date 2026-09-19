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cm grafica de zerbi tottenham 2027
Emanuele Tramacere
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Tottenham, De Zerbi disaster: 3-2 defeat against Aston Villa too and a fifth straight match without a win

R. De Zerbi
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa

Spurs continue their poor run. And De Zerbi cannot find a way out of the crisis.

Tottenham's dire crisis shows no sign of easing, and even in the head-to-head between the two "big" sides who have made the worst start to the Premier League season, they lost 3-2 at home to Aston Villa at the Tottenham Stadium.

While Unai Emery has given his side an important boost, having already seen them perform well away from the English league, Roberto De Zerbi has once again failed to do the same, struggling to find solutions to a situation that is becoming desperate, with Coventry and Fulham able to send them to the bottom of the table if they win.


  • Another defeat after the one in the cup

    Tottenham came into this game under huge pressure after their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool sent them out of the Carabao Cup.

    In the league, though, they had at least steadied things after those two opening defeats with back-to-back 0-0 draws against Everton and Nottingham. Even so, the zero in the goals scored column kept the pressure firmly on the team.


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  • Fifth without a win

    The 3-2 scoreline, without completing the comeback from 3-0 down, with the two goals coming from Gallagher and van Hecke, did at least sharpen Spurs in front of goal. But it left the team without a win in five consecutive matches at the start of this season.

    Tonali and his team-mates have only one win to their name, and that dates back to 26 August, with the transfer window still open, on their League Cup debut when De Zerbi's side ran riot in a 5-1 win over Charlton. That game has now largely been forgotten, coming as it did between two heavy defeats, against Brentford and Newcastle, which opened the crisis.

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