Tottenham's dire crisis shows no sign of easing, and even in the head-to-head between the two "big" sides who have made the worst start to the Premier League season, they lost 3-2 at home to Aston Villa at the Tottenham Stadium.

While Unai Emery has given his side an important boost, having already seen them perform well away from the English league, Roberto De Zerbi has once again failed to do the same, struggling to find solutions to a situation that is becoming desperate, with Coventry and Fulham able to send them to the bottom of the table if they win.



