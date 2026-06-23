Getty Images Sport
Tottenham contact Real Madrid over potential transfer deal for player not in Jose Mourinho's plans
Tottenham join the race for Mastantuono
Tottenham are firmly in the hunt for Real Madrid youngster Mastantuono as they look to bolster their creative options. The 18-year-old, who arrived in the Spanish capital with a reputation as one of South America's most exciting prospects, is expected to be sanctioned for a loan move to continue his development away from Santiago Bernabeu.
According to Sport, Spurs will have to fight off significant interest from across Europe to land the teenager. Reports suggest that a total of nine clubs are tracking the playmaker, including Italian giants Inter and Juventus, as well as Portuguese sides Porto, Benfica, and Sporting CP. Villarreal, Rennes, and a potential return to River Plate are also cited as possible destinations for the highly-rated starlet.
- Getty Images
Mourinho overhaul impacts Argentine starlet
The decision to let Mastantuono leave on a temporary basis stems from the current tactical direction at Real Madrid. Mourinho, who is overseeing a squad refresh in Madrid, reportedly does not view the 18-year-old as a central part of his plans for the upcoming campaign. The club is keen for him to secure regular first-team football, something that may be difficult to guarantee in the star-studded Madrid midfield.
While Mastantuono possesses the technical ability and vision to thrive in the Premier League, there are questions regarding the fit within Roberto De Zerbi's current squad. Tottenham are already well-stocked in the creative department, with Xavi Simons, James Maddison, and Dejan Kulusevski all competing for similar roles in the final third. This congestion could make it difficult for Spurs to promise the "regular opportunities" the player's camp is likely seeking.
Focus on attacking reinforcements
Despite the interest in Mastantuono's technical profile, some observers believe Tottenham's priorities should lie elsewhere. The club has been active in the market to support De Zerbi's revolution, already securing defensive reinforcements such as Jan Paul van Hecke and Andy Robertson to shore up a backline that struggled in previous seasons.
The emphasis in north London has now shifted toward finding a clinical edge. While Mastantuono would provide flair, many fans and pundits are calling for the arrival of a primary goalscorer and high-quality wingers. Given the attacking personnel already at the club, a move for a raw, developing playmaker might be seen as a luxury rather than a necessity as the club targets a return to the Champions League places.
- Getty Images Sport
Chasing a genuine number nine
Tottenham are still searching for a long-term solution to the void left by Harry Kane's departure. While Dominic Solanke and Richarlison remain options, the club has been linked with more explosive alternatives. Former Spurs midfielder Darren Anderton recently suggested that the club should take a gamble on someone like Brentford striker Igor Thiago to spearhead the attack.
As the transfer window progresses, Tottenham's recruitment strategy remains under the spotlight. Balancing the pursuit of young talents like Mastantuono with the need for immediate, proven goalscoring impact will be the key challenge for the Spurs hierarchy.