AFP
What was Igor Tudor doing? Fans convinced Tottenham boss made embarrassing Arne Slot mistake before Liverpool clash
Touchline confusion at Anfield
Tudor appeared to mistake Tottenham Hotspur player liaison officer Allan Dixon for Liverpool manager Slot ahead of kick-off on Sunday afternoon. The 47-year-old, who has endured a difficult start to his interim tenure, was spotted approaching Dixon from behind as he emerged from the tunnel. Seemingly under the impression he was greeting his coaching counterpart, Tudor tapped Dixon on the arm and briefly exchanged words while placing an arm around him. Tudor then swiftly wandered off, with the clip going viral on social media ad leaving fans convinced he had made a huge blunder.
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A crucial point secured
Despite the pre-match embarrassment, Tudor finally managed to avoid defeat for the first time during his brief reign, as his side fought back to earn a hard-fought 1-1 draw against the Reds. The hosts took an early lead through Dominik Szoboszlai, who found the back of the net in the 18th minute. Liverpool dominated large spells of the encounter, but the visitors showed resilience. Their persistence paid off in the dying moments of the game when Richarlison struck in the 90th minute to salvage a vital point. The dramatic late equaliser offered a rare glimmer of hope.
Mounting relegation fears
The hard-earned point at Anfield arrives amid immense pressure for the Croatian, who had failed to secure a single victory in his first four matches. Following the weekend's action, the north London outfit currently occupy 16th place in the Premier League table. They sit on 30 points, just ahead of Nottingham Forest and West Ham United on 29 points, remaining safe from the drop zone by a narrow margin. With only eight matches remaining in the 2025/26 campaign, the prospect of an unthinkable relegation to the Championship continues to loom large over the club.
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What next for Tottenham?
Attention now turns to a daunting schedule, starting with a midweek UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg clash against Atletico Madrid, where they must overturn a heavy 5-2 deficit from the first leg. Following their European exploits, focus shifts back to a crucial domestic survival bid. They host 17th-placed Nottingham Forest in a massive relegation six-pointer next Sunday, before travelling to Sunderland. The run-in also features tricky tests against Brighton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa, and Chelsea, before Spurs conclude the season at home against Everton on May 24. It promises to be a tense finale.
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