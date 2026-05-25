Tottenham admit transfer decisions were not motivated by sporting success after winning relegation battle to preserve Premier League status

In an open letter highlighted by BBC Sport, the non-executive chairman admitted that the club had lost its way, leading to one of the most difficult campaigns in their modern history. The victory over the Toffees saved Spurs from their first drop to the second tier since 1977, sending London rivals West Ham down in their place.

Charrington, who joined the board in March 2025 following the departure of long-term chair¬Oman Daniel Levy, did not hold back in his assessment of the club's administrative failings. "The qualities that make Spurs distinct – our football, our ambition, the connection between the team and its supporters – had been allowed to fade. Football success had not been driving our decisions. We did not have the right expertise in key roles. We did not build squads good enough to compete in the most demanding league in the world," he wrote.